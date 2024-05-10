Ancelotti faces goalkeeper dilemma ahead of Champions League final. Courtois or Lunin?

By JOSEPH WILSON The Associated Press
FILE - Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, 3rd left trains watched by reserve goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, left, during a Media Opining day training session in Madrid, Spain, on May 24, 2022. Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has started his casting for which goalkeeper – Thibaut Courtois or Andriy Lunin – will start the Champions League final. Ancelotti said Friday May 10, 2024 that he had one month “to think about it." (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez]

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlo Ancelotti says he is no rush to decide whether Thibaut Courtois or Andriy Lunin will start the Champions League final in Real Madrid’s goal. Courtois has only played one game since rupturing his ACL in August. Ancelotti says the Belgian will start on Saturday in a meaningless Spanish league game against Granada. Lunin has impressed as Courtois’ replacement and helped Madrid win both the domestic league and reach the June 1 final against Borussia Dortmund. Ancelotti says that he has one month “to think about it.”

