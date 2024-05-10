Ancelotti faces goalkeeper dilemma ahead of Champions League final. Courtois or Lunin?

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlo Ancelotti says he is no rush to decide whether Thibaut Courtois or Andriy Lunin will start the Champions League final in Real Madrid’s goal. Courtois has only played one game since rupturing his ACL in August. Ancelotti says the Belgian will start on Saturday in a meaningless Spanish league game against Granada. Lunin has impressed as Courtois’ replacement and helped Madrid win both the domestic league and reach the June 1 final against Borussia Dortmund. Ancelotti says that he has one month “to think about it.”

