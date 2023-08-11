Ancelotti backs Lunin as Madrid’s starting goalie even if newcomer arrives after Courtois’ injury

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says his starting goalkeeper heading into the new season will be the little used Andriy Lunin, even if the club signs a new player following the serious injury to Thibaut Courtois. The 24-year-old Lunin is entering his fourth season for Madrid and was again expected to be rarely used as a replacement for Courtois in case of injury. Now, the Ukrainian goalie is positioned to be a key player for the 14-time European Cup winner. Courtois tore a ligament in his left knee on Thursday and will undergo surgery.

