Anatomy of a Hail Mary: How Jayden Daniels and the Commanders beat the buzzer

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Washington Commanders executed a Hail Mary to perfection to beat the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Jayden Daniels’ throw from his own 35-yard line tipped up off Zach Ertz and down in the arms of Noah Brown standing alone in the end zone. Players and coach Dan Quinn credited practicing that situation for the Hail Mary working out. It took not only Daniels, Ertz and Brown but offensive linemen blocking and at least one Bears player being out of position.

