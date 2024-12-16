Anatomy of a comeback: Arkansas State rallies from 25 down to beat UAB

There are not a lot of options for halftime speeches when down 25. Arkansas State coach Bryan Hodgson opted for the blunt route against UAB, telling his players they couldn’t have played any worse. The Red Wolves certainly played a lot better in the second half. Trailing 53-28 at halftime, Arkansas State rallied to beat the Blazers 98-89 in overtime. It marked the sixth time in NCAA history a team rallied from a 25-point halftime to win a game and matched the third-largest comeback in history. The Red Wolves also were the eighth team to overcome a deficit of at least 27 points and win.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.