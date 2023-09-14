Anastasia Potapova stuns top-seeded Ons Jabeur in San Diego Open

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Anastasia Potapova stunned seventh-ranked Ons Jabeur 6-4, 7-6 (4) on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Cymbiotika San Diego Open. It was the fourth time this year the 27th-ranked Potapova beat a player ranked in the Top 10. Jabeur, from Tunisia, was the top seed. She landed just 39 of 85 first-serves, had nine double-faults and could never really find any rhythm. But Potapova said it was still difficult to close out the three-time Grand Slam finalist.

