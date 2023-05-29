Anannarukarn holds off Furue to win LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Pajaree Anannarukarn finished the longest week with her sweetest victory. The Thai won the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play by beating Ayaka Furue of Japan at Shadow Creek. They took turns hitting shots to within 2 feet on the back nine. Anannarukarn closed her out with a superb tee shot on the par-3 17th for a 3-and-1 victory. Earlier Sunday, Anannarukarn beat Linn Grant. Furue lost in the finals for the second straight year. She beat Leona Maguire in the semifinals. Anannarukarn played 116 holes in seven matches over five days.

