Analysis: The Spurs and Magic have fought through adversity. Other teams are searching for answers
Adversity finds every team in the NBA at some point. Somebody is going to get injured or sick, guaranteed. How those stretches are handled can make or break a season. Orlando and San Antonio are finding a way right now to deal with some significant issues. New Orleans and Philadelphia are among the teams that aren’t.
