Analysis: The chance was there for Dallas in Game 2, but Mavs now face even tougher road vs. Boston

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) heads to the locker room after a 105-98 loss to the Boston Celtics following Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Dwyer]

Game 2 provided Dallas with a huge chance. The Mavericks could have flown back to Dallas with the home-court advantage in the NBA Finals. They could have tied the title series at a game apiece. They could have put the heavily favored Boston Celtics into what would have been their most precarious spot of the season. Instead, they’re down 2-0 and now the odds of pulling this off just got a whole lot longer.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.