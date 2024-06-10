Analysis: The chance was there for Dallas in Game 2, but Mavs now face even tougher road vs. Boston

Game 2 provided Dallas with a huge chance. The Mavericks could have flown back to Dallas with the home-court advantage in the NBA Finals. They could have tied the title series at a game apiece. They could have put the heavily favored Boston Celtics into what would have been their most precarious spot of the season. Instead, they’re down 2-0 and now the odds of pulling this off just got a whole lot longer.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.