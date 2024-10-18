Analysis: Starting Russell Wilson makes sense for the Steelers

Starting Russell Wilson makes sense for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sure, Justin Fields has played well enough to keep his job. He has made steady progress, used his athletic ability to compensate for the offense’s deficiencies and helped the Steelers to a 4-2 start. But the goal is to win a Super Bowl. It’s not just making the playoffs. With Fields, the Steelers are ranked 26th in total yards and 20th in scoring with an average of 20.7 points per game. That won’t cut it in a loaded AFC.

