Analysis: Some NBA teams know it’s time to shake out of early-season slides — or else

MIAMI (AP) — There’s a lot of basketball left to be played in this NBA season. But for some teams, the pressure might be starting to mount and the Philadelphia 76ers might be atop that list. The 76ers are 2-11 and had an hourlong team meeting after their latest loss Monday night in Miami. There’s plenty of time for a turnaround, but the longer some slow-starting teams wait, the more trouble they’ll be in.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.