Analysis: Scoot Henderson says he’s ready for NBA draft

Scoot Henderson is starting to watch the Harry Potter movies. He can easily explain what inertia is. He can’t understand why one of his friends always seems to beat him when they go online to play Madden. In his spare time, he’s also getting ready for the NBA draft. As the playoff push starts in the league, so does the draft push for those who will expect to hear their names called by Commissioner Adam Silver this June. Everybody knows French phenom Victor Wembanyama will be picked No. 1. There shouldn’t be much mystery about who’s going No. 2.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.