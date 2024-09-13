Analysis: Running backs proved their value in Week 1

Paying running backs paid off in Week 1 for teams across the NFL. Saquon Barkley, Joe Mixon and J.K. Dobbins proved for one game they were worth the investment after changing uniforms in the offseason. So did Josh Jacobs, Aaron Jones and Tony Pollard. Barkley received a $37.5 million, three-year contract with $26 million guaranteed from the Eagles. He delivered a three-touchdown performance with 109 yards rushing in Philadelphia’s 34-29 win over Green Bay in Brazil. Mixon had 159 yards rushing and one score in the Texans’ 29-27 win at Indianapolis. Dobbins had 130 yards rushing and one TD on just 10 carries for the Los Angeles Chargers in a 22-10 victory over the Raiders.

