Analysis: Patriots have no reason to rush rookie quarterback Drake Maye

Drake Maye is the quarterback of the future for the New England Patriots. Jacoby Brissett is the team’s present. Credit coach Jerod Mayo for not giving in to public pressure. The Patriots are a rebuilding team with no chance of competing for the playoffs this season. They’ll be closer to battling for the No. 1 overall pick. Maye, the No. 3 overall pick, may have outplayed Brissett in the preseason – Mayo even said so. But, the decision to start the veteran QB in Week 1 is more about the players surrounding Maye. The rookie won’t be in a position to have success behind New England’s weak offensive line and a mediocre receiving corps.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.