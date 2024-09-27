Analysis: NFL is still a passing league despite early rise in running

Even though rushing yards are up and passing numbers are down over the first three weeks of the season, it’s too soon to call it a new trend. NFL teams are averaging 119.5 yards rushing per game, up from 112.7 last season. But the league average was 121.6 yards per game in 2022. Teams actually aren’t running more; they’re just having more success. Average rushing attempts per team per game this season is 26.9 vs. 26.8 last year. Once defenses adjust and start to take away the run again, passing yards should increase.

