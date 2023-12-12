Analysis: Jackson says he hasn’t learned his lesson from illegal hits because NFL isn’t a good tutor

PARKER, Colo. (AP) — If you think suspended safety Kareem Jackson has learned his lesson from illegal hits after drawing five fines, two ejections and six games’ worth of suspensions, think again. The Denver Broncos’ 14th-year pro says he hasn’t gotten any clarification from commssioner Roger Goodell about how he’s supposed to play the game within the rules now that the league has cracked down on hits it used to celebrate. Jackson says it’s impossible to avoid some hits when the offensive player ducks at the last possible split-second and collides with Jackson who’s lowering his target zone often to no avail.

