Analysis: Injuries already piling up, forcing teams to turn to the next man up

Injuries already are accruing across the NFL, knocking several star players out and forcing teams to turn to backups and reserves. Everyone has to be ready because “one play away” is more reality than a cliche in football. The best teams at the end of the season often are the ones who have the depth to overcome injuries early on. The inactives read like a Pro Bowl roster. Russell Wilson hasn’t made his debut for Pittsburgh because of a calf injury sustained in the preseason. Jordan Love went down with a knee injury in Green Bay’s season opener. Miami lost Tua Tagovailoa for at least four games and possibly longer after he suffered his fourth concussion in five years.

