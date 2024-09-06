Analysis: History suggests a team will make a big leap to reach a conference championship game

Some of the 18 NFL teams that missed the playoffs last year have reason to hope for much greater success this season. Since 2019, seven teams have reached a conference championship game after failing to make the playoffs the previous season. Four of those seven teams won six or fewer games the year before advancing to the NFL’s Final Four. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went from 7-9 in 2019 to Super Bowl champions in 2020. The San Francisco 49ers rebounded from a 4-12 season in 2018 to reach the Super Bowl the following year.

