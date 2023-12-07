Analysis: EPL goes goal crazy because of longer games, attack-minded coaches and more red cards

Here’s something to fuel the Premier League’s rampant PR machine. English soccer fans have rarely had it so good when it comes to seeing goals scored. The average number of goals per game this season was 3.16 before the latest round of midweek fixtures. That’s easily the highest in the league since the competition’s inaugural campaign in 1992 and the most in England’s top division since the mid-1960s. Longer games, attack-minded coaches, more red cards and weak promoted teams are factors in the explosion of goals.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.