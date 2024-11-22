Analysis: All the ingredients were there for a ‘trap game.’ The Steelers baked up a masterpiece

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The yard lines weren’t the only things lost in the early winter squall that swept off Lake Erie and turned Huntington Bank Stadium into a snow globe on Thursday night.

The “good vibes only” mindset that carried the Pittsburgh Steelers through two-plus months of solid if not always spectacular football disappeared in a 24-19 loss to last-place Cleveland.

Over three eventful hours, all the ingredients of a classic “trap game” the Steelers (8-3) were hoping to avoid created a recipe with an all-too-familiar aftertaste of regret and missed opportunities,.

A bit of immaturity from wide receiver George Pickens, who got into an MMA-style exchange with an opposing defensive back … again.

A pinch of frustration from normally stoic defensive tackle Cam Heyward, who vented afterward about being held on a decisive snap.

An ounce — OK, several ounces — of confusion from a coaching staff that couldn’t seem to decide whether to accept a late Browns penalty and then compounded it by taking a valuable timeout immediately afterward when the defense couldn’t get lined up right.

A dash of curious game planning, one that included inserting backup quarterback Justin Fields in high-leverage situations, most notably on third-and-6 with less than 5 minutes to go with the game still in the balance. The gambit that worked beautifully in an emotional victory over Baltimore last Sunday was a decidedly more mixed bag this time around.

Add it all up and the result was Pittsburgh’s fifth loss in its last seven trips to Cleveland, squandering a chance to move closer to its first AFC North title in four years.

“We have a lot of football left,” quarterback Russell Wilson said. “We have a lot of opportunities to respond in the highest way, (the) highest level. I think everything that we want is still in front of us.”

Yet a team that’s been one of the league’s bigger surprises failed to avoid a misstep and provided a reminder that for all the good things it has done of late, the Steelers remain a work in progress.

“It is very deflating,” outside linebacker T.J. Watt said. “We need to close out games and we were not able to do that tonight. It sucks that we could not hold on, but a loss is a loss.”

What’s working

Wilson’s moonball. Even amid the snowflakes and quick deteriorating conditions, Wilson was unafraid to let the ball fly. Wilson averaged a healthy 12.9 yards per completion, including deep shots to Pickens, Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin III, the last a 23-yard flip to the end zone that Austin cradled to give the Steelers a late lead.

If there’s one thing that Wilson has shown during his first five starts, it’s the situation — be it the score, the down, the time left on the clock or the weather — is immaterial. He will throw it where he wants when he wants, regardless of the circumstance.

What needs help

The final numbers for the offense — namely 368 yards and 35 minutes of possession — were good. The eye test, however, was another matter.

The line had trouble protecting Wilson, giving up four sacks, and generating push when it mattered. Take out a 30-yard sprint by Fields and Pittsburgh averaged less than 3 yards per carry on the ground.

The Steelers had the ball with under 5 minutes to go knowing two or three first downs would win in it. So middling runs and one ill-advised pass down the sideline by Fields later, Pittsburgh punted and momentum swung one last time.

Stock up

Outside linebacker Nick Herbig shows a more than passable T.J. Watt impression when healthy. Herbig’s strip-sack of Jameis Winston midway through the fourth quarter set up Austin’s go-ahead touchdown. Herbig now had 3 1/2 sacks and three forced fumbles despite missing four games with a hamstring injury.

Stock down

Pickens displays anger issues, particularly when things don’t go his way. The third-year wideout had his third very public, strikingly violent outburst in two months when he got into it with Browns cornerback Greg Newsome III after a last-gasp Hail Mary fell incomplete.

The NFL fined Pickens more than $10,000 after he grabbed Dallas defensive back Jourdan Lewis by the facemask at the end of a loss in October. Two weeks ago Pickens and Washington’s Mike Sainristil exchanged punches following an interception.

The volatile Pickens is by far Pittsburgh’s best playmaker. Yet with the stakes likely raised in the coming weeks, he needs to keep his emotions in check if he wants to make sure he stays on the field.

Injuries

Pittsburgh could have starting outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle) back when they visit Cincinnati on Dec. 1. Highsmith has missed the last two games and five overall this season.

Key number

0-8 — head coach Mike Tomlin’s career record on the road in Thursday night games against AFC North opponents.

Next steps

Rest up and prepare for a finishing stretch that starts with a visit to the underperforming but still dangerous Bengals. Pittsburgh swept the season series from Cincinnati last year.

