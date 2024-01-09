Anaheim Ducks trade D Jamie Drysdale, 2nd-round pick to Flyers for prospect Cutter Gauthier

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks have traded defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a second-round pick in 2025 to the Philadelphia Flyers for high-scoring college left wing Cutter Gauthier. The 21-year-old Drysdale was the sixth overall pick in the 2020 draft by Anaheim, and he has grown into a puck-moving defenseman who has played a major role this season for the Ducks after missing nearly all of last season due to injury. Gauthier led the U.S. team to the gold medal at the just completed World Junior Championship, tying for the tournament lead with 12 points and scoring the game-winning goal in the third period of the semifinal match.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.