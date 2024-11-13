Anaheim Ducks place D Cam Fowler, F Robby Fabbri on injured reserve

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks have placed forward Robby Fabbri and defenseman Cam Fowler on injured reserve. Anaheim recalled center Jansen Harkins and defenseman Drew Helleson from their AHL affiliate in San Diego. Fowler missed the Ducks’ past two games with an upper-body injury. The veteran defenseman leads the Ducks in ice time this season and has recorded two assists in 12 games while seeing ice time on the penalty-killing units. Fabbri has two goals in 14 games with his new team. He missed practice Tuesday with an undisclosed injury after playing against Columbus on Sunday.

