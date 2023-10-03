Anaheim Ducks hoping young core is finally ready to break 5-year postseason drought

The Anaheim Ducks are mired in the longest playoff drought in franchise history as they head into the season under new coach Greg Cronin. A theoretically good young core added another top player in No. 2 overall pick Leo Carlsson, although the Ducks haven’t decided whether he’ll play in the NHL this season. Anaheim’s road to contention doesn’t appear to be any shorter after managing just 23 wins last season. But newcomers Alex Killorn and Radko Gudas are hoping to play a part in helping the Ducks’ young talents to get tougher and more resilient during the doldrums of what’s likely to be another long year.

