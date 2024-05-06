Anaheim Ducks goaltending coach Sudarshan Maharaj declared cancer-free 1 year after diagnosis

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks goaltending coach Sudarshan Maharaj has been declared cancer-free one year after his diagnosis. Maharaj faced low odds of survival, but persevered through 11 rounds of chemotherapy and major surgery to remove his gallbladder and parts of his pancreas, small intestine and stomach. Maharaj received treatment in Toronto, and he triumphantly rang the ball at a party last weekend to signify his status. Maharaj joined the Anaheim organization in 2013, and he joined the Ducks’ NHL coaching staff in 2016.

