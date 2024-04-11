Anaheim Ducks forward Jakob Silfverberg to retire at season’s end after 12-year NHL career

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks forward Jakob Silfverberg says he will retire at the end of the regular season. The 33-year-old Swede has been with the Ducks since 2013, serving as an alternate captain for the past five years. Silfverberg has 158 goals and 196 assists in his tenure with the Ducks, scoring more goals than anyone on the team since his arrival 11 years ago. He is fifth in franchise history in goals, games played (769) and shots, while ranking third in short-handed goals. Silfverberg was considered one of the NHL’s top defensive forwards during his prime.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.