Anaheim Ducks finally sign D Jamie Drysdale to 3-year, $6.9 million deal

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Defenseman Jamie Drysdale has agreed to a three-year, $6.9 million contract with the Anaheim Ducks. The deal ends his lengthy absence from the team. Drysdale was the sixth overall pick in the 2020 draft. The puck-moving defenseman appeared to be a budding star while scoring 32 points in 81 games for the Ducks as a 19-year-old in the 2021-22 season. Drysdale missed all but eight games of last season with a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Drysdale is back to full strength, and he has been training on his own in Toronto while waiting for a new contract.

