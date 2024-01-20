Anaheim Ducks F Alex Killorn needs arthroscopic knee surgery, will be out 4-6 weeks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks forward Alex Killorn will be sidelined for four to six weeks after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. The Ducks announced their latest major injury setback Saturday before they faced San Jose. Killorn played in the Ducks’ most recent game Tuesday at Washington. The team didn’t announce when he was injured. The veteran joined Anaheim in the offseason after 11 years with Tampa Bay. He has six goals and 13 assists in 34 games for the Ducks, who signed the 34-year-old Stanley Cup winner to a four-year, $25 million contract.

