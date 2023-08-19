Anaheim Ducks acquire defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin from Buffalo for a 4th-round draft pick

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks have acquired defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres. The Ducks sent a fourth-round draft choice in 2025 to Buffalo. Anaheim originally acquired the pick from Minnesota in the deal that sent John Klingberg to the Wild last March. The 29-year-old Lyubushkin is a five-year NHL veteran who began his North American career with Arizona in 2018. He was traded to Toronto in February 2022, and he signed a two-year, $5.5 million deal with Buffalo in July 2022.

