Ana Dias, Olivia Moultrie give Thorns sixth straight NWSL win

Ana Dias and Olivia Moultrie scored in the second half as the Portland Thorns defeated the Houston Dash 2-0 on Friday night in the National Women’s Soccer League. The Thorns have now won six straight games. Scarlett Camberos and Racheal Kundananji powered Bay FC’s 2-1 comeback win against the San Diego Wave. The North Carolina Courage dominated in every offensive category but had to rely on a late Kaleigh Kurtz goal to defeat the Utah Royals 1-0. The Courage have now won five straight home games to start the season.

