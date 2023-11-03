An NCAA first as women’s basketball powers No. 6 South Carolina, No. 10 Notre Dame battle in Paris

Women’s college basketball is starting in big way with a game in Paris after a season of growth that saw both in-person attendance and those watching on TV increase. No. 6 South Carolina will take on 10th-ranked Notre Dame in the City of Lights not far from the Eiffel Tower. It’s the first NCAA regular-season game overseas and will showcase the game to an International audience. Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley has pushed for such games and is excited to be at the forefront of another milestone.

