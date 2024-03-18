An independent regulator will oversee English soccer. Here’s what its powers will be

Legislation to establish an independent regulator in English soccer will be introduced on Tuesday to ensure the financial sustainability of clubs and stop teams from joining breakaway competitions like the European Super League. The Football Governance Bill will underpin the creation of a new regulator which will license clubs in the top five tiers of the English game. It has been described by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as a “historic moment for football fans.” The British government is acting on a recommendation from a fan-led review carried out in the wake of the collapse of lower-league clubs Bury and Macclesfield because of financial mismanagement. It also comes in response to the failed attempts of six English clubs to help set up a European Super League in 2021.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.