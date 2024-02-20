An impossible task? Calzona takes over Napoli 48 hours before facing Barca in Champions League

ROME (AP) — It might be an impossible task but new Napoli coach Francesco Calzona has taken over the defending Serie A champion 48 hours before facing Barcelona in the Champions League. But Calzona knows Napoli through and through. He was an assistant to Maurizio Sarri with the Partenopei from 2015-18 and then was part of Luciano Spalletti’s staff in 2021-22. Calzona was credited with coming up with the idea of Dries Mertens’ highly successful move to a false 9 position under Sarri. Then with Spalletti he helped to lay the foundation for Napoli’s run to the Serie A title.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.