An impossible task? Calzona takes over Napoli 48 hours before facing Barca in Champions League

By ANDREW DAMPF The Associated Press
FILE - Then-Slovakia's head coach Francesco Calzona gestures during the Euro 2024 group J qualifying soccer match between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Slovakia, at the Bilino Polje Stadium in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. Defending Serie A champion Napoli has made its second coaching change of the season just two days before facing Barcelona in the Champions League. Napoli has fired Walter Mazzarri and appointed Slovakia coach Francesco Calzona. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Armin Durgut]

ROME (AP) — It might be an impossible task but new Napoli coach Francesco Calzona has taken over the defending Serie A champion 48 hours before facing Barcelona in the Champions League. But Calzona knows Napoli through and through. He was an assistant to Maurizio Sarri with the Partenopei from 2015-18 and then was part of Luciano Spalletti’s staff in 2021-22. Calzona was credited with coming up with the idea of Dries Mertens’ highly successful move to a false 9 position under Sarri. Then with Spalletti he helped to lay the foundation for Napoli’s run to the Serie A title.

