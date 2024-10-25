An extra point for the Warriors: NBA finds a missed free throw actually went in

NEW YORK (AP) — Golden State’s blowout win at Portland on Wednesday got a little better on Thursday. One point better, to be precise. The NBA found a scoring error, one where the Warriors weren’t credited with a free throw that De’Anthony Melton made with 2 minutes left in the third quarter. The league revealed the miscue on Thursday, changing the final score from 139-104 to 140-104.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.