An Elly De La Cruz foul ball leaves a crater in a window on Hunter Greene’s car at Reds camp

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Elly De La Cruz and Hunter Greene faced off in Cincinnati Reds camp and it took a toll — on a window on Greene’s car. With Greene on the mound, De La Cruz hit a foul ball into the players’ parking lot at the team’s spring training facility. The ball left a crater in a window on Greene’s car. The young slugger and the 6-foot-5 right-hander posed for a picture with the window after the live batting practice session. De La Cruz and Greene are two key players for Cincinnati as it tries to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

