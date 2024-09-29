An AP photographer catches an Orioles celebration from high above the action

By STEPHANIE SCARBROUGH The Associated Press
Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Anthony Santander, second from left, is greeted by teammates after hitting a walk-off home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stephanie Scarbrough]

BALTIMORE (AP) — Rookie AP photographer Stephanie Scarbrough joined the company in June, shortly after completing a 10-month photojournalism internship in Washington, D.C. Currently based in Baltimore, Scarbrough covers everything from sports and daily life to breaking news and presidential happenings.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.