Amukamara signs 1-day contract to retire with New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Former first-round draft pick Prince Amukamara can retire as part of the New York Giants. The Giants announced that they had signed Amukamara to a one-day contract so the cornerback could retire with the organization. He played five of his nine NFL seasons with the Giants and helped them win the Super Bowl after his rookie season. Amukamara was the 19th overall pick in the 2011 draft out of Nebraska.

