Amrabat leaving Fiorentina is the biggest deal on quiet transfer deadline day in Italy

MILAN (AP) — The top Serie A teams have completed most of their transfer business and the biggest move of deadline day in Italy was a player leaving the country. Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat flew to England to undergo a medical with Manchester United in a deal that is epected to total 30 million euros. Another high-profile exit was Leonardo Bonucci’s move to Union Berlin after more than 500 appearances for Juventus. Total spending in Serie A for the summer period was 848 million euros ($913 million) to rate a distant second behind the 2.6 billion euros ($2.8 billion) of the Premier League.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.