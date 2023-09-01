Amrabat leaving Fiorentina is the biggest deal on quiet transfer deadline day in Italy

By DANIELLA MATAR and ANDREW DAMPF The Associated Press
FILE - Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat, left, competes for the ball with Juventus' Alvaro Morata during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Fiorentina, at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Manchester United seems like the likely destination for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. The English club is reportedly set to pay 10 million euros ($11 million) for an initial loan deal with an option to buy the Morocco international for a further 20 million euros ($22 million). (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Fabio Ferrari]

MILAN (AP) — The top Serie A teams have completed most of their transfer business and the biggest move of deadline day in Italy was a player leaving the country. Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat flew to England to undergo a medical with Manchester United in a deal that is epected to total 30 million euros. Another high-profile exit was Leonardo Bonucci’s move to Union Berlin after more than 500 appearances for Juventus. Total spending in Serie A for the summer period was 848 million euros ($913 million) to rate a distant second behind the 2.6 billion euros ($2.8 billion) of the Premier League.

