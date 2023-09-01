Amrabat leaving Fiorentina could be biggest deal on quiet transfer deadline day in Italy

MILAN (AP) — The top Serie A teams have completed most of their transfer business and the biggest move of deadline day in Italy could be a player leaving the country. Manchester United seems like the likely destination for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. Amrabat was largely off the radar outside Italy before an outstanding World Cup for Morocco. The Milan teams could wrap up a busy transfer window with deadline day signings. Davy Klaassen has flown into the Italian city for a medical at Inter Milan ahead of a potential free transfer from Ajax. AC Milan is racing against the clock to sign another forward and is close to bringing in Rafa Mir on loan from Sevilla.

