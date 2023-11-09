Amos has 118 yards, 2 TDs, Miami blanks Akron 19-0

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Rashad Amos ran for for 118 yards and two touchdowns and Miami (Ohio) defeated Akron 19-0. The Redhawks had trouble getting untracked on offense. They came in averaging 29.8 points and 357.6 yards — they finished with 236 total yards — but the defense was more than up to the task. In picking up their second shutout of the season they held the Zips to 212 yards. Amos carried six times on the game-opening 75-yard drive, including a 40-yard burst, and scored on a 1-yard plunge. He had a 30-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

