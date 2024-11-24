Amorim’s Man United tenure off to a flyer with a goal after 81 seconds but only a draw at Ipswich

It took Manchester United just 81 seconds to score a goal in Ruben Amorim’s first match in charge. Marcus Rashford tapped in a cross from Amad Diallo to give United a 1-0 lead against Ipswich at Portman Road. United couldn’t hold on and drew 1-1 in the Premier League. Amorim left Portuguese leader Sporting Lisbon to replace the fired Erik ten Hag as United manager. Diallo and Rashford were two of Amorim’s biggest selection calls for his first game and they were vindicated immediately.

