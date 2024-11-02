Amorim says Man United refused his request to take over at the end of the season

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Incoming Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim says the English club refused his request to take over at the end of this season and told him “it was now or never.” Amorim will leave Sporting Lisbon, the Portuguese champion, to take charge of United on Nov. 11 as the replacement for Erik ten Hag. Amorim held an emotionally charged news conference after Sporting’s 5-1 win over Estrela da Amadora on Friday. He detailed the background to what he described as a life-changing decision. Amorim says he always planned for this to be his last season at Sporting and he changed his mind “many times” about what decision to take after United expressed its interest.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.