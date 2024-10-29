Amorim says future ‘hasn’t been decided’ as Man United shows interest in Sporting Lisbon coach

Sporting Lisbon coach Ruben Amorim says his future “hasn’t been decided yet” amid interest from Manchester United. Amorim spoke after Sporting’s 3-1 win over Nacional in the Portuguese League Cup quarterfinals and says “nobody knows if this was my farewell match, or if there will be a farewell match.” Hours earlier, Sporting released a statement to the Lisbon Stock Exchange which said it has told United that Amorim has a release clause worth 10 million euros ($10.8 million) in his contract. The Portuguese champions say United “has shown interest” in paying that amount for Amorim. United is looking to replace Erik ten Hag, who was fired on Monday.

