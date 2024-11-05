Amorim heading into Man United job on back of huge win over Man City

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Call him the new Alex Ferguson. Ruben Amorim endeared himself to fans of Manchester United, the team where he’ll soon be coach, by leading his current club Sporting Lisbon to a 4-1 victory over Manchester City in the Champions League. Amorim quipped ahead of his final home game in charge of Sporting after more than four years that United fans “will think that the new Alex Ferguson has arrived” if he was able to lead Sporting to victory over City. He did just that and United supporters might be thinking they finally might have a coach to bring the good times back to a club that has lost its way since Ferguson’s departure.

