Amoore scores 29 points, leads No. 19 Virginia Tech women to 75-62 win over No. 22 Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Georgia Amoore scored 29 points, including six free throws in the last 72 seconds, and No. 19 Virginia Tech overcame an off game by All-American Elizabeth Kitley to defeat No. 22 Syracuse 75-62. Kitley, averaging 22.7 points, was 3 of 13 and missed both her free throws, but Amoore was 10 of 17 and Matilda Ekh and Cayla King both hit four 3-pointers. Kitley got an easy two after a pair of Syracuse players collided going for a defensive rebound for a 67-57 lead with 2:08 to go. Dyaisha Fair quickly drilled a long 3-pointer for Syracuse. That’s when Amoore took over again. dribbling through the defense for a floater and making six free throws while the Orange missed their last four shots. Fair and Georgia Woolley both had 16 points for the Orange

