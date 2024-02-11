Amoore scores 26, Kitley has 24, No. 16 Virginia Tech holds off Boston College 74-63

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Georgia Amoore scored 26 points, Elizabeth Kitley added 24 and No. 16 Virginia Tech turned back Boston College 74-63, the seventh-straight win for the Hokies and seventh-straight loss for the Eagles. Matilda Ekh and Cayla King, who struggled with their shot all day, had critical baskets in the fourth quarter. After the Eagles pulled within 54-51 early in the fourth quarter, Ekh drilled a 3-pointer. Boston College was down eight when King wrapped it up with a 3 with 41 seconds to go. Ekh was 3 of 11 behind the arc, King 2 of 14 but Amoore was 4 of 7. Kitley had 15 rebounds and Olivia Summiel had 11 as the Hokies had a 51-29 advantage on the boards. Boston College was led by T’Yana Todd and Teya Sidberry with 15 points each.

