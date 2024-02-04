Amoore leads No. 17 Virginia Tech women over No. 24 North Carolina 70-61 in OT

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Georgia Amoore hit a big 3-pointer in overtime and finished with 21 points and 11 assists and No. 17 Virginia Tech rallied last in a 70-61 victory over No. 24 North Carolina. The Hokies (18-4, 9-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) led the Tar Heels (16-8, 7-4) by a point in the extra period when Amoore buried a 3-pointer for a 61-57 lead. Matilda Ekh, who hit a 3-pointer to open overtime, hit another to push the lead to seven with 1:21 remaining and wrap up Virginia Tech’s fifth straight win in the series. Deja Kelly had 26 points to lead North Carolina, which was trying to open conference play at home with six straight wins for the first time since 2009.

