Amoore leads No. 11 Virginia Tech women past No. 19 FSU

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Georgia Amoore scored 25 points and matched her career high with six 3-pointers, leading No. 11 Virginia Tech to an 84-70 victory over No. 19 Florida State. In building a 34-11 lead in the first quarter, the Hokies made 8 of 11 3-pointers, with 3-of-4 each from Amoore and Cayla King, and they outscored Florida State 19-2 over one 5-minute stretch. The Hokies outshot FSU 63.2%-38.5%. Virginia Tech went on to lead 42-25 at halftime and 64-47 after three. In the fourth quarter, Florida State got no closer than the final score. Ta’Niya Latson led Florida State with 15 points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.