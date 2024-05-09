Amnesty urges FIFA to release compensation review for Qatar World Cup migrant workers

FIFA is under pressure to publish a long-awaited review into compensation for workers who helped to deliver the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Human rights group Amnesty International urges FIFA to make public the findings of an independent review it said was delivered five months ago. Amnesty says hundreds of thousands of migrant workers “suffered grievously” while building state-of-the-art stadia and infrastructure. FIFA president Gianni Infantino described the Qatar World Cup as the best in tournament history. Amnesty has urged Qatar and FIFA to do more for migrant workers in terms of compensation and other aspects.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.