Amit Elor, 20, becomes youngest U.S. wrestler to win Olympic gold by claiming women’s 68 kg class

PARIS (AP) — Amit Elor, just 20 years old, defeated Kyrgyzstan’s Meerim Zhumanazarova 3-0 in the women’s 68-kilogram final to become the youngest Olympic wrestling gold medalist in U.S. history, male or female. Elor outscored her opponents 31-2 in four matches. She became the third American woman to win gold, following Helen Maroulis in 2016 and Tamyra Mensah-Stock in 2021. Elor already was a two-time world champion, first winning at age 18. Now, the Northern California native looks forward to possibly winning Olympic gold in her home state at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

