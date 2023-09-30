Amin Woods rushes for 232 yards on program-tying 38 carries in Marist’s 34-24 win over Stetson

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Amin Woods became the first Marist player to rush for over 200 yards in 15 years and the Red Foxes defeated Stetson 34-24. Woods had 232 yards on program-tying 38 carries, including a 67-yard score for the game’s first points. Bo Ehikioya was the last Marist player with 200-plus yards rushing with 222 versus Davidson in 2008. Brock Bagozzi was 11-of-19 passing for 218 yards with two touchdowns, the latter coming on a jump pass to Matt Stianche, who turned it into a 68-yard score giving Marist the lead for good early in the third quarter. Matt O’Connor was 20-of-27 passing for 291 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for the Hatters.

