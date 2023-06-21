Amile Jefferson leaving Duke to become Boston Celtics assistant, AP source says

Duke assistant coach Amile Jefferson is leaving the Blue Devils to become an assistant with the NBA’s Boston Celtics. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Wednesday because the Celtics haven’t publicly discussed their staff search. The move was first reported by 247sports. Jefferson is a former Blue Devils player and 2015 NCAA title winner. He was an assistant during Jon Scheyer’s first season as coach. He also worked as director of player development in the final season of retired Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski.

